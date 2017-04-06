William David “Bill” Taylor, age 68, of Bowling Green, Kentucky died on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green surrounded by his family.

He was born July 6, 1948 in Russellville, Kentucky, the son of the late William Henry Taylor and the late Viola Brown Taylor. He was the husband of Rita Childress Taylor of Bowling Green who survives.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam and a 25 year retired employee of TVA at Paradise, KY. He was a former employee of Rockwell in Russellville, KY, a retired board member of the Lewisburg Housing Authority and member of Union Light Missionary Baptist Church in Mammoth Cave, Ky.

Besides his wife he is survived by son, Keith (Karen) Taylor of Lewisburg, KY; daughter, Veronica (Ron) Burchett of Bowling Green, KY; and stepsons, Derek Boothe of Bowling Green, KY and Ryan Boothe of South Carolina; grandchildren, Joshua Graves, Blake Taylor, Abby Boothe, Kaitlyn Burchett, Allie Boothe, Jordan Graves and Tyler Burchett.

Also surviving are brother, Roy (Betty Sue) Taylor of Russellville, KY, sister, Virginia “Jenny” (J.D.) Gilliam of Russellville, KY; sister, Sue (Marvin) Johnson of Clarksville, TN and sister, Barbara (Loyd) Houchens of Russellville, KY; one brother-in-law, Kenneth McReynolds of Lewisburg, KY and one sister-in-law, Betty Taylor of Springhill, TN, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by sister, Wilma McReynolds and brother, Carl “Bub” Taylor.

The family will receive friends after 2pm on April 8, 2017 at Price Funeral Home located at 252 Green Street, Lewisburg, KY. Visitation will be 10 am until 2pm, Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Union Light Missionary Baptist Church, Mammoth Cave, KY with funeral service at 2pm, with Bro. Ronald Renfro officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery with military honors at the graveside.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY, 42104 or Union Light Church Cemetery c/o Nathan Priddy, 2149 Union Light Rd., Mammoth Cave, KY, 42259.