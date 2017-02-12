William Donald “Bill” Boyer, Sr., 81 of Bowling Green died Saturday, February 11, 2017 at his home. Bill was born July 2, 1935 in Black River, NY a son of Donald William and Ruth Helena Tidd Boyer. He attended school in Dexter, NY.

On November 9, 1953 he married the love of his life, Noreen Frances Lees, in Redwood, NY. Bill served in the NY National Guard and was a volunteer fireman in Redwood, NY for over 25 years before moving his family to Kentucky in July 1978. He retired from Country Oven Bakery in 2000.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ruth Boyer, and a brother, Thomas Boyer.

Bill is survived by his wife, Noreen Boyer of Bowling Green; five daughters: Cathy Pippin (Wayne), Susan Hook (John), Renie Boyer (Daddy’s Girl), Patricia Alexander, all of Bowling Green, and Mary Freeman (Dell) of Cadiz, KY; four sons: Bill Boyer, Jr. (Denise) of Redwood, NY, Stephen Boyer (Diann) of Smiths Grove, KY, Daniel Boyer and Peter Boyer (Bonnie) of Bowling Green, KY, and his faithful companion, Maggie.

Bill and Noreen have 42 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Bill is also survived by a brother, John Boyer, of Bullhead City, AZ, a sister, Jayne Martin, of Lake Placid, FL, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a prayer service to follow at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, 3098 Louisville Road, Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of

Southern Kentucky.