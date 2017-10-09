Logo


William Douglas Depp

on 09/10/2017

William Douglas Depp, 73 of Glasgow, died Sunday, September 10, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late James Depp and Amy Browning Depp. Mr. Depp was a longtime farmer, an Army National Guard Veteran and he attended Lick Branch Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his wife Dianne Depp of Glasgow; 2 sons Brian Depp (Savannah) of Glasgow and Douglas Depp (Dana) of Bowling Green; 3 daughters Betsy Allara (Shane) of Glasgow, Lisa Shaw (Terry) of Lancaster, KY and Becky Staples (Steve) of Glasgow; grandchildren Christine Humphrey (Jeff) of Park City, Taylor & Ryan Depp of Bowling Green, Savannah Shaw of Lancaster, KY, Kenzley & Rylann Allara of Glasgow and Barrett & Mason Depp of Glasgow; 1 sister Martha Ellen Jones (Mike) of Bowling Green. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother David Depp.

A private graveside service will be held 11:00am Wednesday September 13, 2017 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be to the Lick Branch Presbyterian Church c/o Cynthia Watson, 50 B. Jones Rd. Glasgow, KY 42141.

