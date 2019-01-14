Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILLIAM E “BILLIE” ADAMS

on 01/14/2019 |

William E. “Billie” Adams, a retired Hart County dairy and beef cattle farm-owner and resident of Elizabethtown for the past ten years, passed away on January 11, 2019, at the Helmwood Healthcare Center, after a short illness. He peacefully entered into the arms of his personal Savior, surrounded by family and holding the hand of his wife, Doris, the hand he had held through almost 68 years of marriage.

Billie was a lifelong member of Cosby United Methodist Church, where his Christian walk was consistently visible through his faithful service as Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, treasurer, trustee and song leader. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean conflict; a member of Rio Verde #698 Masonic Lodge and Master Mason for over 50 years and a member of the Hart County Cattlemen’s Association. He was a graduate of Horse Cave High School class of ‘47.  He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.

In 2006, Billie and Doris served as Ambassadors for the Hart County American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Both survived cancer for over 20 years.

Billie was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Rubye Adams, and two brothers, Dale Adams and Elroy Adams.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Grubbs Adams, son, Darrell (LaTina) Adams, and daughter, Joni (Johnny) Melloan, all of Elizabethtown; and son, Gerald (Becky) Adams, of Deatsville, Alabama. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; two sisters and one sister-in-law, Betsy Deaton and Patsy (Bill) Humphrey, and Christine Adams; and a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave, with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, January 15, 2019 from 4- 8 p.m. CST and again on Wednesday from 8 a.m. CST until time of service.

Memorial Contributions may take the form of gifts to either the American Cancer Society or to Gideons International.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILLIAM E “BILLIE” ADAMS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

RUSS REED

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
33°
Overcast
Overcast
Monday 01/14 10%
High 35° / Low 26°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/15 10%
High 42° / Low 29°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 01/16 10%
High 51° / Low 38°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.