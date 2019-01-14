on 01/14/2019 |

William E. “Billie” Adams, a retired Hart County dairy and beef cattle farm-owner and resident of Elizabethtown for the past ten years, passed away on January 11, 2019, at the Helmwood Healthcare Center, after a short illness. He peacefully entered into the arms of his personal Savior, surrounded by family and holding the hand of his wife, Doris, the hand he had held through almost 68 years of marriage.

Billie was a lifelong member of Cosby United Methodist Church, where his Christian walk was consistently visible through his faithful service as Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, treasurer, trustee and song leader. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean conflict; a member of Rio Verde #698 Masonic Lodge and Master Mason for over 50 years and a member of the Hart County Cattlemen’s Association. He was a graduate of Horse Cave High School class of ‘47. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.

In 2006, Billie and Doris served as Ambassadors for the Hart County American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Both survived cancer for over 20 years.

Billie was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Rubye Adams, and two brothers, Dale Adams and Elroy Adams.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Grubbs Adams, son, Darrell (LaTina) Adams, and daughter, Joni (Johnny) Melloan, all of Elizabethtown; and son, Gerald (Becky) Adams, of Deatsville, Alabama. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; two sisters and one sister-in-law, Betsy Deaton and Patsy (Bill) Humphrey, and Christine Adams; and a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave, with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, January 15, 2019 from 4- 8 p.m. CST and again on Wednesday from 8 a.m. CST until time of service.

Memorial Contributions may take the form of gifts to either the American Cancer Society or to Gideons International.