Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILLIAM EDDIE SULLIVAN

on 01/19/2018 |

William Eddie Sullivan, age 78, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was a farmer and a member of Walters Chapel. He was the son of the late William David Sullivan and the late Rosalenn Massey Sullivan and husband of the late Barbara Jean Puckett Sullivan

He is survived by three daughters, Gina Lola White, Muldraugh, KY, Vickie Lynn Bridges, Miami, FL, Joanna Avery, Munfordville, KY; ten grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. Besides his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two grandchildren Jessica Fissher and Timothyy William Avery and a great grandchild Ethan Dewayne Tucker

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILLIAM EDDIE SULLIVAN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

JOHN VAUGHN

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
40°
Overcast
Overcast
Saturday 01/20 10%
High 49° / Low 39°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Sunday 01/21 40%
High 55° / Low 47°
Chance of Rain
Rain
Monday 01/22 100%
High 56° / Low 33°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 25

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

January 25 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.