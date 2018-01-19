on 01/19/2018 |

William Eddie Sullivan, age 78, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was a farmer and a member of Walters Chapel. He was the son of the late William David Sullivan and the late Rosalenn Massey Sullivan and husband of the late Barbara Jean Puckett Sullivan

He is survived by three daughters, Gina Lola White, Muldraugh, KY, Vickie Lynn Bridges, Miami, FL, Joanna Avery, Munfordville, KY; ten grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. Besides his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two grandchildren Jessica Fissher and Timothyy William Avery and a great grandchild Ethan Dewayne Tucker

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home.