Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILLIAM EDWARD ELLIS

on 09/04/2017 |

William Edward Ellis, 77, of Dry Fork, KY died Sunday, September 3, 2017 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born in Etoile, KY the son of the late Lucian Depp Ellis and Jessie Jackson Ellis McCandless. Mr. Ellis was a lifetime farmer and retired from Tyson Bearings Company in Glasgow. He was a Mason with the H.B. Grant Masonic Lodge #610 in Etoile and member of the Dover Missionary Baptist Church in Mt. Hermon.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years Shirley Anne Wisdom Ellis; 3 daughters Vicky Jones (Bruce) of Austin, KY, Tammy Gray (Jeff) of Glasgow, KY and Sherri Raines (Randy) of Glasgow, KY; 1 son William Ellis, Jr. (Michele) of Dry Fork, KY; 8 grandchildren Chuck Jones (Sheila), Jarod Jones (Britney), Lindsay Raines Crowe (Brad), Katie Keating (Tyler), Will Gray (Tiffany), Logan Ellis (Kimberly), Lauren Gardner (Kyle) and Whitney Raines; 6 great grandchildren Gracie & Noah Jones, Cora & Quinn Keating, Kate Gardner and Caroline Ellis. (Plus 4 great grandchildren on the way); 3 sisters Shirley Gentry (JT) of Louisville, KY, Naomi Bush of Glasgow and Sheva (John) Lowe of Bowling Green; nieces, nephews, friends & loved ones also survive. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law Elmer “Dob” and Edna Wisdom.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday September 6, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Union #1 Cemetery at Ft Run, Ky. Visitation will be after 3:00pm on Tuesday and Wednesday after 8:00am until time for services, at the funeral home

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILLIAM EDWARD ELLIS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 

TODAY IS ADAM RICHARDSON DAY ON WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
81°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Monday 09/04 80%
High 87° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 09/05 80%
High 76° / Low 51°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 09/06 10%
High 72° / Low 48°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.