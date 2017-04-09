on 09/04/2017 |

William Edward Ellis, 77, of Dry Fork, KY died Sunday, September 3, 2017 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born in Etoile, KY the son of the late Lucian Depp Ellis and Jessie Jackson Ellis McCandless. Mr. Ellis was a lifetime farmer and retired from Tyson Bearings Company in Glasgow. He was a Mason with the H.B. Grant Masonic Lodge #610 in Etoile and member of the Dover Missionary Baptist Church in Mt. Hermon.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years Shirley Anne Wisdom Ellis; 3 daughters Vicky Jones (Bruce) of Austin, KY, Tammy Gray (Jeff) of Glasgow, KY and Sherri Raines (Randy) of Glasgow, KY; 1 son William Ellis, Jr. (Michele) of Dry Fork, KY; 8 grandchildren Chuck Jones (Sheila), Jarod Jones (Britney), Lindsay Raines Crowe (Brad), Katie Keating (Tyler), Will Gray (Tiffany), Logan Ellis (Kimberly), Lauren Gardner (Kyle) and Whitney Raines; 6 great grandchildren Gracie & Noah Jones, Cora & Quinn Keating, Kate Gardner and Caroline Ellis. (Plus 4 great grandchildren on the way); 3 sisters Shirley Gentry (JT) of Louisville, KY, Naomi Bush of Glasgow and Sheva (John) Lowe of Bowling Green; nieces, nephews, friends & loved ones also survive. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law Elmer “Dob” and Edna Wisdom.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday September 6, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Union #1 Cemetery at Ft Run, Ky. Visitation will be after 3:00pm on Tuesday and Wednesday after 8:00am until time for services, at the funeral home