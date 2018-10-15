on 10/15/2018 |

William Edward Lollar, age 76 of Summer Shade, Ky. died Sunday October 14, 2018 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

He was a son of Sammie and Mable Odell Humes Lollar. He retired from Kingsford Manufacturing and was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by two daughters Debra Richards and Gwendolyn Lollar of Indiana, three sisters Exie Vance and Barbie Lollar of Summer Shade and Donna White of Celina, three brothers Mitchell Lollar of Summer Shade, Ricky Lollar of Glasgow and Chris Lollar of Edmonton, seven grandchildren Jordan, Caleign, Sidney, Joshua and David Lollar, Vanessa Driggers and Casey Dugger, six great grandchildren, Jaxon, Colton, Brooke, Kinzie, Michael and Kennedy.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son Michael Lollar and two sisters Linda Arnett and Rachel Cross.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 3:00 till 5:00 pm at McMurtrey Funeral Home