William Ernest “Bill” Myers 77 of Glasgow died Friday, January 27, 2017 at his home. Born in Glasgow he was the son of the late Elbert Jewell Myers and Ruth Lyon Myers.

Bill was a Certified Public Account and a partner with the firm of Campbell, Myers and Rutledge in Glasgow. He was a member of the Glasgow Rotary Club for many years and was an active volunteer for the American Red Cross and Community Medical Care. He was a member of Crossland Community Church and taught a children’s Sunday school class there and was a former longtime member of Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Gayle Young Myers; 1 son Dr. W. Mark Myers and wife Debbie of Glasgow; 1 daughter Julie Myers of Los Angeles, CA, and three grandchildren Madison Myers Galloway and husband Ryan, Brandon Myers and Cameron Myers.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 31st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 am until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Red Cross or Community Medical Care.