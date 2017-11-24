on 11/24/2017 |

William F. “Billy” Jones, 81 of Independence, Mo, departed this life Thursday, November 23, 2017, at his residence. He was born in Priceville, KY to Dorothy and Johnny Jones on January 2, 1936. He graduated from Center High School. He and his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Jones, married November 25, 1955. Bill Joined the Navy in September of 1955 and served four years.

He spent all four years on an ice breaker. He did two, six months tours of the South Pole, one tour of the North Pole by way of Greenland with two tours through the Barren Straight to the North Pole. Bill loved to say, “These eyes have seen things that few people will ever see.” In 1986 Bill and Marilyn moved to Missouri.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Marilyn Fancher, four children, William Jr., Tony (Karla), Danny (Anita), and Angie Clarke (husband, Chad Schauffler), seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.