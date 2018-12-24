Logo


WILLIAM GOBLE, JR

on 12/24/2018 |

William Goble, Jr., 72, Glasgow, died Saturday, December 22, 2018, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  A native of Prestonsburg, he was a son of the late William Goble, Sr. and Josephine Kendrick Goble.  He was a retired maintenance worker at ACK and a self-employed painter and construction worker.  He was a U. S. Army veteran of Vietnam, a member of Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV, Rolling Thunder, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Survivors include three children: Matthew Goble and his children, Ryan Matthew Goble and Micheala Grace Scott; Susan Lynn Goble Stewart, her husband Robert and their daughter Alisha Caryn Stewart; and Joseph Goble, his wife April Staples Goble and their children, Aliyah Brooke Goble and Trevor Chase Goble; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

 Mr. Goble chose cremation.  Inurnment will be held later at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central at Radcliff, KY.  Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

