WILLIAM H “BILL” MEREDITH

on 10/25/2017 |

William H. “Bill” Meredith, 69, of Cub Run passed away Oct. 24, 2017 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a construction worker. He was a son of the late Hobie Meredith and Virginia Priddy Meredith.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday at Union Light Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a member, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 12-8 PM Thursday and 9 AM-1 PM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home.

Surviving are his wife, Gayle Newton Meredith; two sons, Adam Meredith (Ashley) and Jesse Meredith (Kim) both of Hardyville; a step son, Allen Meredith of Brownsville; a step daughter, Kim Johnson of Ollie; a brother, Tommy Meredith (Janice) of Cub Run; a sister, Marilyn Dawes of Mammoth Cave; eight grandchildren, Christian Meredith, Casey Meredith, Logan Meredith, Noah Meredith, Sabrina Williams, Isaac Meredith, Tyler Johnson and Gavin Johnson; and two great grandchildren.

