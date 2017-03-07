William Harrison “Bill” Hatfield, 87, of the Rocky Hill community of Barren County died Sunday, July 2, 2017 at the Medical Center at Caverna. Born in Barren Co. he was the son of the late James A. Garfield Hatfield and Artie Misha Browning Hatfield. Mr. Hatfield was of the Baptist faith and a former employee of Sorenson’s Manufacturing.

Survivors include one sister Agnes Hatfield of Glasgow; four nephews Arthur Hatfield (Beverly), Kenny Hatfield (Julie), Billy Hatfield (Patty) and William Herbert Hatfield (Ronda) all of Glasgow; three nieces Mildred Davidson (Larry), Elaine Hatfield and Vicki Hatfield all of Glasgow. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by five brothers Jesse, Chester, Herbert, Sammie and Virgil Hatfield and two sisters Louise and Effie Hatfield.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the A. F. Crow and Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hatfield Family Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.