WILLIAM HENRY “SONNY” TROWBRIDGE

on 02/08/2018

 

William Henry “Sonny” Trowbridge, 76, passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2018, in Smyrna, Tennessee. He was born on December 11, 1941, in Green County, Kentucky, but Hart County was the place he called home.

Before retiring in 2013 from Crop Production Services, Sonny spent most of his life working in the feed and fertilize business and building recreational travel trailers. He was a master craftsman and greatly enjoyed woodworking.

He gave his life to Jesus Christ as a young boy and remained steadfast in his Christian faith. Sonny loved his family. He was a quiet and selfless provider.

Sonny was the only child of the late William Ernest and Wilma Nichols Trowbridge. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Nell Dennison Trowbridge, in 2010. He is survived by their only child and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Robyn Trowbridge, of Smyrna, Tennessee.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 12 noon on Friday, February 9, 2018 with burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, Horse Cave, Ky.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a contribution in Sonny’s memory to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, where he served many years as the assistant Sunday school superintendent.

