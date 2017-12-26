Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

William Homer Cooksey

on 12/26/2017 |

 

William Homer Cooksey, 94, of Glasgow died Monday, December 25, 2017 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late Henry Cooksey and Mayme McCandless Cooksey. He was a Temple Hill High School Graduate and retired from General Motors after 30 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of the East Main Church of Christ.

Survivors include a niece and caregiver for many years, Charlotte Elmore (Clifton) of Glasgow; nieces Susan Shane (Danny) of Louisville, Lisa Cooksey of Louisville and Kim Moore (Joe Michael) of Glasgow; nephew Dan Jones of Palm Springs, CA.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Christine Albany Cooksey.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5:00pm at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “William Homer Cooksey”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JAMES SHAW

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 12/26 0%
High 34° / Low 16°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 12/27 0%
High 26° / Low 14°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 12/28 0%
High 35° / Low 22°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Wed 27

Story Hour at Metcalfe County Public Hour

December 27 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thu 28

Yoga Class

December 28 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 2018 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 2018 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 2018 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.