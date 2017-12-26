on 12/26/2017 |

William Homer Cooksey, 94, of Glasgow died Monday, December 25, 2017 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late Henry Cooksey and Mayme McCandless Cooksey. He was a Temple Hill High School Graduate and retired from General Motors after 30 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of the East Main Church of Christ.

Survivors include a niece and caregiver for many years, Charlotte Elmore (Clifton) of Glasgow; nieces Susan Shane (Danny) of Louisville, Lisa Cooksey of Louisville and Kim Moore (Joe Michael) of Glasgow; nephew Dan Jones of Palm Springs, CA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Christine Albany Cooksey.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5:00pm at the funeral home.