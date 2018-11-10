Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILLIAM HOP HARRIS

on 10/11/2018 |

William Hop Harris age 99 of Edmonton passed away on Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 just hours prior to his 100th birthday.  Born October 10th 1918 the son of the late Hop Harris and Jimmie and Dona Harris Shoultz.

William is survived by three children.  Charles (Kristi) Jolly, Angie (Chris) Norris, and Rhonda (Bobby) Harris-Page all of Metcalfe County.    Seven grandchildren.  Cam Jolly, Allison (Brandon) Smith, Lauren and Lindsey Norris, Austin Ford,  Braden and Jake Page.   One great grandchild Allie June Smith.   Two sisters Bessie Willis (age 93) of Indiana and Opal McKenzie (age 91) of Edmonton.   Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive along with many wonderful friends from the Metcalfe County County Health Care Center where he resided for the past two years.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Christine Syra Harris.  Two sisters Mable Mitchell and Mavis Blaydes.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM   Saturday October 13th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Missionary Mound Cemetery.   Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM  Saturday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILLIAM HOP HARRIS”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

.Jane Hall

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
55°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/11 0%
High 64° / Low 39°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 10/12 10%
High 61° / Low 40°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 10/13 10%
High 58° / Low 44°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.