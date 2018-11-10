on 10/11/2018 |

William Hop Harris age 99 of Edmonton passed away on Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 just hours prior to his 100th birthday. Born October 10th 1918 the son of the late Hop Harris and Jimmie and Dona Harris Shoultz.

William is survived by three children. Charles (Kristi) Jolly, Angie (Chris) Norris, and Rhonda (Bobby) Harris-Page all of Metcalfe County. Seven grandchildren. Cam Jolly, Allison (Brandon) Smith, Lauren and Lindsey Norris, Austin Ford, Braden and Jake Page. One great grandchild Allie June Smith. Two sisters Bessie Willis (age 93) of Indiana and Opal McKenzie (age 91) of Edmonton. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive along with many wonderful friends from the Metcalfe County County Health Care Center where he resided for the past two years.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Christine Syra Harris. Two sisters Mable Mitchell and Mavis Blaydes.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday October 13th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Missionary Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.