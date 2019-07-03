William Howard “Bob” Sturdivant, 88, of Railton, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Carlos and Hortense Kinslow Sturdivant. Bob was a U. S. Army veteran, a former employee at Firestone in Bowling Green, a farmer and had operated a lawn mowing business for many years. He was an avid U of K Basketball fan and enjoyed auctions. He was a member of the Shiloh General Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Sturdivant; a son Donnie Sturdivant; a brother Jewell Sturdivant and a sister Helen Reed. He is survived by 4 children, Danny Sturdivant (Teresa) of Indianapolis, Deana Cardwell (Gary) of Park City, Doug Sturdivant (Leslie) of Smiths Grove and Dennis Sturdivant (Kim) of Glasgow; 5 step-children, Dewayne Watt (Lori), Terry Dale Watt, Lisa Watt, Deborah Watt and Melaine Hardin (Ralph) all of Bowling Green; his companion Wanda Moore; 9 grandchildren, Tammy Wilson, Angie Roberts, Jake Delk, Hannah Sturdivant, Sheila Pace, Tonya Carpenter, Maegan Sturdivant, JR Kitchens and Michael Kitchens; 11 step-grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; a sister Mary Lockhart of Railton; 2 brothers Andrew Sturdivant (Carol) of Railton and Larry Sturdivant (Betty) of Alabama and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, March 11th at Shiloh General Baptist Church with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home Sunday from 2pm until 8pm and Monday morning from 8am until 10:30am. Visitation will continue Monday at Shiloh General Baptist Church from 11am until time for the service.