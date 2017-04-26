William Howard McClendon III, better known as “Little Bill” passed away Friday, April 14 on the family farm.

He was born October 10, 1962 in Monroe County, KY to William “Bill” McClendon and Barbara Ray McClendon. He was a graduate of THS, attended

Centre College on a football scholarship, Lindsey Wilson and Western KY University, where he was on the Rugby Team, a member of First Baptist Church in Tompkinsville and was a farmer.

He is survived by his parents Bill and Barbara McClendon of Tompkinsville, one sister: Kimberly Crowe of Bowling Green, one niece: Kelsey Crowe, several cousins and many friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 29 at 2:00 PM at The First Baptist Church in Tompkinsville.

Private burial was held April 17 at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Oak Hill Cemetery, Old Soldier Cemetery or Tompkinsville First Baptist Church Building Fund.

Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville in charge of arrangements.