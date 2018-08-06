Logo


WILLIAM J “BILL” TINSLEY

on 06/08/2018 |

William J. “Bill” Tinsley, 83, of Glasgow, died Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Glenview Healthcare in Glasgow.  The Barren County native was the son of the late Lewis and Rosie Shaw Tinsley.  Bill was a long time general manager of the Glasgow Daily Times and was a member and deacon of Glasgow Baptist Church.  He was a very active and founding member of the Barren River Rod and Gun Club.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Belcher Tinsley; one daughter Teresa Martin of Glasgow; 1 son Don Tinsley and wife Linda of Glasgow; grandchildren, Brenna Tinsley of Bowling Green, B. J. Eaton (Joann) of Athens, AL, Donna Jones (Tony) of Tennessee, Rob Martin of Owensboro and Angie Martin of Glasgow; a great-grandson Austen Eaton (Morgan) of New Bern, NC and a sister Helen Trent of Glasgow.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law Rick Martin, two sisters and 1 brother.

Private funeral services were held for the family with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association-Kaden Tower-6100 Dutchmans Ln. Ste. 401 Louisville, KY 40205-3284.

No Responses to “WILLIAM J “BILL” TINSLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


