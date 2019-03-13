Logo


WILLIAM KENDALL “BILLY” WALKER

on 03/13/2019
William Kendall “Billy” Walker, 40, of Gamaliel, KY passed away Wednesday, March 13th, at Centennial Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Billy was born in Tompkinsville, KY on June 23, 1978, a son of Trina (Overholt) Walker, of Tompkinsville, KY and the late William K Walker.

Other than his mother he is survived by two daughters, Emily Gail Walker, of Tompkinsville, KY; and McKenzie Brooke Walker, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Billy is also survived by two sisters, Della Renee Pearl Walker Smith, of Tompkinsville, KY and Ivy Louise Short, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, March 18th, 2019.

Visitation is Sunday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Monday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Basil Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested for Funeral Expenses.

