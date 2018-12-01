on 01/12/2018 |

William Kirk Dodson, age 76, of Gamaliel passed away Wednesday, January 10 at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville. He was born September 24, 1941 in Monroe County, KY to the late Omer Dodson Sr. and Neva Curtis Dodson.

He was a retired factory, minister, a member of Milestown Church of Christ, and a U.S Army Veteran. He was united on marriage on December 19, 1964 to the former Maggie Curtis.

He is survived by his wife Maggie Curtis Dodson one daughter: Suzette Bullington and husband Mike, one grandson: Caleb Bullington all of Gamaliel, three brothers: John and Joe Dodson of Indianapolis, IN and Omar Dodson Jr of Westmoreland, TN, sister Ida Key of Nashville, TN, several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers Howard, Kenneth and Clint Dodson and one sister Betty Strode.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, January 14 at 1:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM till 8:00 PM on Saturday, January 13 and from 7:30 AM till funeral time on Sunday.