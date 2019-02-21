on 02/21/2019 |

William L. Brooks, age 83, of Munfordville, KY, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was a farmer and was a member of Center Point Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Virgil Brooks and the late Dessie Brooks

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Brooks; two daughters, Janice Brooks, Dallas, TX, Cathy Brooks, Edmonton, KY; five grandchildren, Eric Boston (Nikki), Munfordville, KY, Emily Crain (Phillip), Johnston, Iowa, Cierra London, Edmonton, KY, Austin Harper, Edmonton, KY, Kara Bloom, Dallas, TX; three sisters, Brenda Blair (David), Munfordville, KY, Linda Sweet (Kenneth), Canmer, KY, Aileen Elmore, Cave City, KY; two brothers, Roger Brooks (Carolyn), Cave City, KY, Alvie Brooks (Shirley), Indianapolis, IN. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Lorene Caswell, Clarence Brooks, and Ecil Brooks.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, February 22, 2019 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Joel Thompson officiating. Interment will be at Center Point Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.