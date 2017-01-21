William Linzey Strode, age 84 of Fountain Run, KY died Thursday January 19, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. The Monroe County, KY native was the son of the late Reverend Emmit and Vera (Dubree) Strode, others that preceded him in death were, infant sister, Anna Mae Strode, brothers, Joe, Ralph and Frank Strode sister-in-law, June (Hall) Strode, brothers-in-law, Sam Pitcock, Pete Eaton, Joe Spear & Billie Hall . He married Barbara Jean Hall April 29, 1952 in Rossville, GA. He was a farmer, member of the Board of Directors for Barren County Farm Bureau and Deacon at Union #1 Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors, wife, Barbara Strode of Fountain Run, daughter, Lynn Strode of Gamaliel, son, David Strode of Smith Grove, grandson, Rob Crowe and wife Lorie, 4 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Madison, Kendall & Ethan Crowe

Three sisters, Hazel Pitcock and Hellen Eaton, both of Tompkinsville, & Eva Jane Spear, of Etoile.

five brothers, Randal Strode, Wayne Strode, J.E. Strode, Wendell Kay Strode, and Jackie Strode, all of Bowling Green, KY. Sisters-in-law, Nelda Strode of Austin, Nancy Oliphant of Bowling Green & Frankie Hall of Fountain Run.

Funeral services 2 PM Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Union #1 Missionary Baptist Church, Brothers Charles & Terry Dismon will officiate, burial will follow in the Fountain Run Cemetery.

Visitation after 1 PM Saturday and Sunday after 8 AM until leaving for the church at 1:30 at Fountain Run Funeral Home.