WILLIAM MAXWELL HALE SR.

on 08/31/2017

William Maxwell Hale, Sr., 80, Glasgow, died Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Signature Health Care Center.  A native of Metcalfe County, he was a retired farmer and construction worker.

Survivors include one son: William Maxwell Hale, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Greensburg; one daughter: Sharon Hale Jones and her husband Larry of Edmonton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

 

