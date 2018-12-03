on 03/12/2018 |

William Paul Bray, 67, of Glasgow passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital after a battling a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Walter and Clara Reece Bray. William Paul was a well-known florist and a member of the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Warren County.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Lyons Bray; 3 children Erica Bray Vance (Melvin), Chad Bray (Celena) and Whitney Early (John) all of Glasgow; 6 grandchildren Gabriel Cochran, Katelyn Hale, Madelyn Cochran, Draven Bray, Adiah Early and Makayla Gibbons all of Glasgow; 4 great grandchildren Maggie Cochran, Emberlynn Cochran, Mertie Claire Hale and Blayke Gibbons; a sister Dorothy Perkins of Smiths Grove, KY; a brother Jessee Bray (Carol) of Manchester, TN and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.