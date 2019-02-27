Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILLIAM R “TUCKER” RUNYON

on 02/27/2019 |

William R. “Tucker” Runyon, 56, of Glasgow passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at The University of Louisville Hospital.  William was born in Glasgow to the late Willliam “Harry” Harrison Runyon and Carrie Pearl Keeton Runyon.

“Tucker” is survived by two close friends; Carl Kerney Jr., and Eddie Bragg. Five sisters; Rita Moss, Lillian Brown, Wilma Landrum (Mike,)  Nora Miller (David), Connie Harp (Wayne),  Three Brothers; Russell “Rusty” Runyon, Steve (Jenna) Runyon, and Brad (Christie) Runyon, Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and a host of friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters; Linda Clark, and Dorothea “Dottie” Gray, one brother in law, Jack Brown Sr., one sister in law, Mary Runyon, one nephew Donald “Donnie” Gray, and one great-niece Josclyen Saltsman.

Funeral Services for William R. “Tucker” Runyon will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home, with burial to follow in The Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be held at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home after 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday, March 1, 2019.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILLIAM R “TUCKER” RUNYON”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Tommie Birge

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
64°
Overcast
Overcast
Wednesday 02/27 20%
High 67° / Low 37°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 02/28 50%
High 43° / Low 37°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Friday 03/01 20%
High 47° / Low 36°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.