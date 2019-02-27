on 02/27/2019 |

William R. “Tucker” Runyon, 56, of Glasgow passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at The University of Louisville Hospital. William was born in Glasgow to the late Willliam “Harry” Harrison Runyon and Carrie Pearl Keeton Runyon.

“Tucker” is survived by two close friends; Carl Kerney Jr., and Eddie Bragg. Five sisters; Rita Moss, Lillian Brown, Wilma Landrum (Mike,) Nora Miller (David), Connie Harp (Wayne), Three Brothers; Russell “Rusty” Runyon, Steve (Jenna) Runyon, and Brad (Christie) Runyon, Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and a host of friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters; Linda Clark, and Dorothea “Dottie” Gray, one brother in law, Jack Brown Sr., one sister in law, Mary Runyon, one nephew Donald “Donnie” Gray, and one great-niece Josclyen Saltsman.

Funeral Services for William R. “Tucker” Runyon will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home, with burial to follow in The Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home after 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday, March 1, 2019.