WILLIAM RADFORD “BILL” FROGGETT

on 10/25/2017 |

William Radford “Bill” Froggett, Jr. 63, Edmonton, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Cassie Rich and William Radford Froggett, Sr.  He was a lab technician (Cytologist) at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.

Survivors include his partner Tim Webb of Edmonton; one brother: John Froggett and wife Micky of Glasgow; one uncle, Jim Rich of Big Meadow; one aunt, Dean Hurt of Hiseville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Froggett and a sister, Ruth Schultz.

The family chose cremation with a memorial service to be held at a later date.  Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

 

 

