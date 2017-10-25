on 10/25/2017 |

William Radford “Bill” Froggett, Jr. 63, Edmonton, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Cassie Rich and William Radford Froggett, Sr. He was a lab technician (Cytologist) at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.

Survivors include his partner Tim Webb of Edmonton; one brother: John Froggett and wife Micky of Glasgow; one uncle, Jim Rich of Big Meadow; one aunt, Dean Hurt of Hiseville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Froggett and a sister, Ruth Schultz.

The family chose cremation with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.