William S. “Bill” Matney

on 01/06/2018

William S. “Bill” Matney, 90, of Glasgow, died Saturday, January 06, 2018 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  Born in Glasgow, he was the son of Garnett and Lillian Pennington Matney and husband of the late Josephine Gassaway Matney who died in June of 2017.  He was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, Bonnie (Nell) Emberton, Lucy Helen (Boots) Geralds and Kathleen Yates and 2 nieces, Debra Emberton and Charlotte Robinson.

Mr. Matney was retired from the General Electric company in Louisville and was a member of Hillside Missionary Baptist Church in Glasgow.

He is survived by a sister, Annie Mae Williams of Louisville and several nieces and nephews; Gary R. Williams, Kenneth B. Williams, Dennis L. Williams, Terry A. Williams, Bonnie Sue Embry, Ricky Emberton, Jeff Emberton, Joan Geralds, Linda Carmen, Gerry Webster, Reeda Lewis and Brenda Wilson.  Several great nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm andWednesday morning until services

