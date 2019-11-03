Logo


WILLIAM TAYLOR THISTLETHWAITE

on 03/11/2019 |

It is with great sadness that the family of William Taylor Thistlethwaite, M.D. announces his passing on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Born on August 12, 1956 in Washington, DC, he was the son of Dr. James Richard and Mrs. Jeane Long Thistlethwaite. Bill was a graduate of Landon School, Washington and Lee University, and The George Washington University School of Medicine. He completed his surgical residency at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center and was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Bill began his professional career in Bethesda, MD, joining his father’s surgical practice and working at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md. He was also on staff at Sibley Memorial Hospital, Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital. Later in his career, he practiced at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow, KY. and Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, KY. Throughout Bill’s career, he served each community and location with dignity and honor. He held positions of respect, from Chief of Trauma, Chief of Surgery to Chief of Staff.

Outside of his career, he supported various charities and intuitions, such as National Rehabilitation Hospital, Choral Arts Society, Washington Animal Rescue League, Museum of Southern Decorative Arts, Ducks Unlimited, The Plaza Theater, and the Governors School of the Arts. He was successful athlete in his youth at both the Landon School and Washington and Lee University. He continued his love and support of athletics in each community. While in DC, he served as a basketball coach at Arch Bishop Carol High School. Moving to Glasgow, he coached the lacrosse team at Glasgow High School. Later, he would become a booster and team doctor for both Glasgow High School and Mayfield High School’s football teams. He was a respected collector and preservationist of antique firearms, southern antique furniture, and fine art.

Dr. Thistlethwaite is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Jane, and his two sons William Taylor, Jr (Rebecca), of Alexandria, VA and James Clayton of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by brother J. Richard Thistlethwaite Jr, MD, PhD (Susan) of Edwards, CO, sisters Patricia Thistlethwaite, MD, PhD of La Jolla, CA and Margaret Hart, MD (Robert) of McLean, VA, and brother-in-law’s, Richard Young (Cindy) of Edmonton, KY and Fred Young (Marla) of Edmonton, KY.

Funeral services will be held at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton, KY. There is a viewing on Saturday, March 16th from 3:00pm to 8:00pm and Sunday, March 17th at 9:00am. The funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm on the 17th with a private family burial to follow at the Young Family estate.

