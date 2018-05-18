Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILLIAM THOMAS HEATH, SR

on 05/18/2018 |

William Thomas Heath, Sr. better known as “Big Bill”, 85 of Upton passed Friday morning, May 18 at his home.  He was born in Sonora to the late J.B. & Dicie Williams Heath.

Big Bill was a life-long farmer, a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, a past Farm Bureau director, an NFO member where he served as past president and a member of the Moonlite Prominators(square dance club) for 20years.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Teresa Huff, a brother Albert Heath two sisters Helen Nunn & Linda Wells

He is survived by his wife of 66 years-Hazel Turner Heath

Two sons-Bill Heath & wife Rita of Upton

Tommy Heath & Tijuana of Magnolia

Two daughters-Denesa Sullivan of Upton

Shirley Hatfield & hus. Jerry of Elizabethtown

Our baby-Little Man

One brother-Beler Heath & Joann of Bonnieville

One sister-Sue Staples & hus. Roger of Magnolia

9 grandchildren & 19 great-grandchildren

Funeral services for William Thomas Heath, Sr., “Big Bill” will be 2pm Sunday, May 20 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Three Forks of Bacon Creek Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 12-9pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILLIAM THOMAS HEATH, SR”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

BREANNA WOOTEN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
65°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Friday 05/18 100%
High 82° / Low 64°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Saturday 05/19 80%
High 83° / Low 66°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 05/20 40%
High 88° / Low 65°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 18

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 19

Alvaton Community Day

May 19 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - May 31 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway May 25 through May 31

    Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway May 25 through May 31

    © 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

    Person of the Day Request

    Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
    • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
    • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
    • In case we need more information.
    • So that we may contact you.