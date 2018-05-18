William Thomas Heath, Sr. better known as “Big Bill”, 85 of Upton passed Friday morning, May 18 at his home. He was born in Sonora to the late J.B. & Dicie Williams Heath.
Big Bill was a life-long farmer, a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, a past Farm Bureau director, an NFO member where he served as past president and a member of the Moonlite Prominators(square dance club) for 20years.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Teresa Huff, a brother Albert Heath two sisters Helen Nunn & Linda Wells
He is survived by his wife of 66 years-Hazel Turner Heath
Two sons-Bill Heath & wife Rita of Upton
Tommy Heath & Tijuana of Magnolia
Two daughters-Denesa Sullivan of Upton
Shirley Hatfield & hus. Jerry of Elizabethtown
Our baby-Little Man
One brother-Beler Heath & Joann of Bonnieville
One sister-Sue Staples & hus. Roger of Magnolia
9 grandchildren & 19 great-grandchildren
Funeral services for William Thomas Heath, Sr., “Big Bill” will be 2pm Sunday, May 20 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Three Forks of Bacon Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 12-9pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.
No Responses to “WILLIAM THOMAS HEATH, SR”