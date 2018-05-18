on 05/18/2018 |

William Thomas Heath, Sr. better known as “Big Bill”, 85 of Upton passed Friday morning, May 18 at his home. He was born in Sonora to the late J.B. & Dicie Williams Heath.

Big Bill was a life-long farmer, a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, a past Farm Bureau director, an NFO member where he served as past president and a member of the Moonlite Prominators(square dance club) for 20years.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Teresa Huff, a brother Albert Heath two sisters Helen Nunn & Linda Wells

He is survived by his wife of 66 years-Hazel Turner Heath

Two sons-Bill Heath & wife Rita of Upton

Tommy Heath & Tijuana of Magnolia

Two daughters-Denesa Sullivan of Upton

Shirley Hatfield & hus. Jerry of Elizabethtown

Our baby-Little Man

One brother-Beler Heath & Joann of Bonnieville

One sister-Sue Staples & hus. Roger of Magnolia

9 grandchildren & 19 great-grandchildren

Funeral services for William Thomas Heath, Sr., “Big Bill” will be 2pm Sunday, May 20 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Three Forks of Bacon Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 12-9pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.