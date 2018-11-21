Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILLIAM THOMAS “JOE” SALLEE, SR

on 11/21/2018 |

William Thomas “Joe” Sallee, Sr., age 64, of Bonnieville, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at his residence in Bonnieville, KY. He was a retired roofer with Swift Roofing, Inc. He belonged to the roofing union, National Rifle Association and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was the son of the late Marvin Sallee and the late Lola Bryant and husband of the late Evette Embry. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son William Sallee, Jr.; brother, Roger Sallee; grandmother, Ella Sallee; and stepmother, Thelma Sallee.

He is survived by one daughter, Christy Sallee, Bonnieville, KY; four sisters, Maevonna Galloway and husband Ron, Westview, KY, Marline Sallee, Horse Cave, KY, Pamela Riggs and husband Roger, Upton, KY, Victoria “Sam” Wells and husband Ty, Bonnieville, KY; six brothers, Terry Sallee and wife Kathy, Bonnieville, KY, Darrell Bryant, Munfordville, KY, Luke Bryant, Bonnieville, KY, Eddie Sallee, Upton, KY, Marvin Sallee, Jr. and wife Tara, Clarkson, KY, Joseph Sallee, Upton, KY; several nices and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, November 23, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.  Funeral service will 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Sallee officiating. Interment will be at Gaddie Cemetery, Bonnieville, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILLIAM THOMAS “JOE” SALLEE, SR”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Kaylee Richardson

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
48°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 11/21 0%
High 50° / Low 28°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 11/22 10%
High 56° / Low 34°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 11/23 20%
High 55° / Low 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.