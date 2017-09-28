Logo


WILLIAM VEACHEL STARR (UPDATED)

on 09/28/2017 |

William Veachel Starr, age 98, of the 44 Community of Barren County, passed away peacefully to his eternal home on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, surrounded by family and friends at his residence.

Born April 27, 1919 in Nobob, he was a son of the late Louis Starr and Mattie E. Goode  Starr Shives, and the husband of Ruby Fields Starr, who survives. They were married for 69 years.

He was a farmer and a member of Union # 2 Missionary Baptist Church since 1940.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include one daughter,  Mary (Billy)  Baise, Glasgow; two sons, Larry (Linda) Starr, Marion, Ky and Jerry (Geneva) Starr, Glasgow; four grandchildren, Jason Starr, Zackary and Andrew Baise, all of Glasgow, and Sheila  (Chuck) Jones, Austin, Ky; and two great grandchildren, Gracie and Noah Jones, Austin, Ky,

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Jewell Simmons, Susie Garrett, Mary Nell Steen, and Gladys Simmons and two brothers, Robert Starr and Ray Starr.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.  at Union #2 Missionary Baptist Church, with Brother Berlon Roy officiating, burial will follow in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 29, 2017, at McMurtrey Funeral Home, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the funeral home from 8:00-10:30 am. and after 11:00 a.m. at the Union # 2 Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Poplar Log Cemetery.

