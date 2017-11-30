Logo


WILLIAM W. STARR

on 11/30/2017 |

William W. Starr, 80, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  The Barren County native was the son of the late Whitney and Catherine Harrison Starr.  William was retired from the Ford Motor Company in Louisville after 30 years of service.  He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sue England Starr; a brother Ray Starr of Temple Hill; friends Gail Etherton, Lou Shirley and Mike Etherton and several cousins.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Kay Starr.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, December 3rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 2pm until 8pm and Sunday morning until time for the service.

