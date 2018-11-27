Logo


WILLIAM WALLACE DUBRE

on 11/27/2018

William Wallace Dubre, 89, Dubre, KY, died Monday, November 26, 2018 at Monroe County Medical Center.   Born September 11, 1929, in Dubre, KY he was the son of the late Glennie T and Velma Mae Spear Dubre. He was the husband of the late Ruby Glaydell Dubre.  He was a farmer and saw mill operator and a member of the Marrowbone Church of Christ.

Survivors include one son, Watson Dubre, Dubre; one daughter, Kathy Kay (Michael) Alexander, Nebraska; seven grand children, Maria Alexander, Wesley Joe Dubre, Misty Ann Badfort, April Alexander, Dustin Alexander, Lacey Kerr and Brad Dubre; 19 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death besides his wife and parents by his twin brother Wesley Watson Dubre and one great grandchild Lydia Brooke Kerr.

Funeral services will be Friday, November 30, 2018 at 2:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Sam Dick officiating. Burial will follow in the Marrowbone Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, November 29, 2018, 2:00-8:00 PM and on Friday, November 30, 2018 after 7:00 AM until time of services at 2:00 PM.

