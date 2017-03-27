William Winfred Burris 75 of Edmonton died Monday, March 27, 2017 at T J Samson Community Hospital.

He is survived by 2 sisters, Alberta Burris McCray and Maelene Burris Ervin; three daughters, LaVaughn and Joe Thomason, Carla and Scotty Wilson, Cathy and James Gearlds and a son, Stanley and Becky Burris all of Edmonton; eleven grand children- Amanda Middleton, Josh and Chasity Howard, Adam and Letitia Howard, Christy Thomason, Corey Wilson, Maranda and Tyler Dubree, Tyler and Whitney Geralds, Brandy and Zack Scott, Billy and Misty Davis and Kaleb and Rachel Burris and 19 great grand children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister-Ellie Burris Coomer and a grandson Robert William Burris.

Arrangements for William Winfred Burris are incomplete but will be under the direction of the Butler Funeral home