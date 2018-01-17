Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILLIAM WOODS “STREAK” STRADER

on 01/17/2018 |

William Woods “Streak” Strader, 55, Hiseville, passed away Monday, January 15, 2018, at his residence.  William was a Barren County native, the former owner and operator of Hiseville Feed and Seed, and a member of the Hiseville Christian Church.  He greatly enjoyed working on the farm.

William is survived by one daughter, Laura Kathryn “Katie” Strader of Chicago, IL; his parents, Woody and Carolyn Strader of Hiseville; one sister: Julie Ann Strader of Hiseville; two nieces: Maria and Brooklind Norman; and many close friends.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILLIAM WOODS “STREAK” STRADER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

MICHAEL NUNNALLY

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

The location could not be found.

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 25

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

January 25 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.