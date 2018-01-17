on 01/17/2018 |

William Woods “Streak” Strader, 55, Hiseville, passed away Monday, January 15, 2018, at his residence. William was a Barren County native, the former owner and operator of Hiseville Feed and Seed, and a member of the Hiseville Christian Church. He greatly enjoyed working on the farm.

William is survived by one daughter, Laura Kathryn “Katie” Strader of Chicago, IL; his parents, Woody and Carolyn Strader of Hiseville; one sister: Julie Ann Strader of Hiseville; two nieces: Maria and Brooklind Norman; and many close friends.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.