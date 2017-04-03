Logo


William”Billy” Carlos Tyree

William (Billy) Carlos Tyree, age 67, of Tompkinsville, died Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Signature Health Care in Tompkinsville.

He is survived by one son Orlando Ray (Lisa) Tyree, Louisville; two sisters, Maxine Compton and Shirley Mays; and one grandchild Makayla Miller.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home; burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017 and continue until time of services at 1:00.

