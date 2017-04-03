William (Billy) Carlos Tyree, age 67, of Tompkinsville, died Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Signature Health Care in Tompkinsville.

He is survived by one son Orlando Ray (Lisa) Tyree, Louisville; two sisters, Maxine Compton and Shirley Mays; and one grandchild Makayla Miller.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home; burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017 and continue until time of services at 1:00.