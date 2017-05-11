Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Willie Bernard Shirley

on 11/05/2017 |

Willie Bernard Shirley age 81 of Smith Grove passed away Friday, November 3, 2017 at NHC Health Care in Glasgow.    He was the son of the late Arvin and Clara Harper Shirley.   He was a retired farmer and retired from Eaton Corporation.   He was a member of Hillside Baptist Church.   Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM  Monday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Hubbard Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 3:30 PM until 8:00 PM  Sunday and after 9:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.    He is survived by eight children.   Joyce (Verlon) Grissom of Knob Lick, Billy Dwayne Shirley of Edmonton, Sandy (Kenneth) Froedge of Edmonton, Lisa (JD) Bragg of Glasgow, Tracy (Lisa) Shirley of Glasgow, Mark (Cynthia) Shirley of Glasgow, Greg (Ashley) Huff of Glasgow and Diana (Phillip) Leszczewicz of Bowling Green.   Four step children.    Phyllis Wheeler of Edmonton, Rondal (Anna) Huff of Summer Shade, Teresa (Joey) Brown of Edmonton and Lisa (Jimmy) Wilson of Edmonton.   A sister in law Geneva Shirley of Glasgow, 33 grandchildren, Several step grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, several step great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.  Several nieces and nephews also survive.    Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Anna Carol White Shirley.  Two brothers Russell and Phillip Austin Shirley.   Two children, Russell and Jeffrey Shirley.   One stepson Donald Huff, two granddaughters Candy Marie Shirley and Heather Bragg.   One great grandson Tuff Creek.     The family would like to express there gratitude to NHC Healthcare, his extended family for the care that was given to there loved one.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Willie Bernard Shirley”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 Melinda Payne

 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
72°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 11/05 20%
High 75° / Low 60°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 11/06 80%
High 62° / Low 54°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Overcast
Tuesday 11/07 20%
High 59° / Low 44°
Overcast
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.