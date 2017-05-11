on 11/05/2017 |

Willie Bernard Shirley age 81 of Smith Grove passed away Friday, November 3, 2017 at NHC Health Care in Glasgow. He was the son of the late Arvin and Clara Harper Shirley. He was a retired farmer and retired from Eaton Corporation. H e was a member of Hillside Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Hubbard Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:30 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday and after 9:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. He is survived by eight children. Joyce (Verlon) Grissom of Knob Lick, Billy Dwayne Shirley of Edmonton, Sandy (Kenneth) Froedge of Edmonton, Lisa (JD) Bragg of Glasgow, Tracy (Lisa) Shirley of Glasgow, Mark (Cynthia) Shirley of Glasgow, Greg (Ashley) Huff of Glasgow and Diana (Phillip) Leszczewicz of Bowling Green. Four step children. Phyllis Wheeler of Edmonton, Rondal (Anna) Huff of Summer Shade, Teresa (Joey) Brown of Edmonton and Lisa (Jimmy) Wilson of Edmonton. A sister in law Geneva Shirley of Glasgow, 33 grandchildren, Several step grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, several step great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Anna Carol White Shirley. Two brothers Russell and Phillip Austin Shirley. Two children, Russell and Jeffrey Shirley. One stepson Donald Huff, two granddaughters Candy Marie Shirley and Heather Bragg. One great grandson Tuff Creek. The family would like to express there gratitude to NHC Healthcare, his extended family for the care that was given to there loved one.