Willie (Billie) Bush, 92, of Glasgow, Kentucky went peacefully to her heavenly home on December 28, 2018 at Highland Ridge Assisted Living, where she had resided for over eight years. She was surrounded by her three daughters and her devoted caregiver.

During her work life, Willie was employed by Norton Hospital (Louisville, KY), Howard Clinic, Sorenson and E.B. Terry Elementary School. In her free time, she loved to cook, read, travel, watch birds from her window, and eat out at restaurants with family and friends. She was an exceptional homemaker and working mother.

She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church, Glasgow, Kentucky. She served in many roles on a myriad of auxiliaries and committees. Some of these included Gleaners Club, Senior Choir and Sunday School Teacher. Upon her death, she was the oldest life member of First Baptist Church. She had a special place in her heart for First Baptist Church and worked tirelessly there until her health failed her.

In addition to her parents, Lola and James Childress, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Bush, two brothers and a sister.

She is survived by ten paternal siblings: Ramona Curd, Ann Allen, Cheryl Nettles, Tony Curd, Dickie Curd, Fred Curd, Jimmy Martin, Leroy Martin, Timmy Martin and Ronnie Martin. From her union with J.D. Bush, three daughters were born: Saundra (Russell) Vertner, Cheryl (Larry) Huffman and LaTokia (Rondall) Trigg. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Toriano Huffman, Ryan (Lisa) Pintado-Vertner and Leandra Huffman; eight great-grandchildren: Brittane, Torian, Chase and Kamiah Huffman, Salome and Malik Pintado-Vertner, Brandon and Blake Moncrief; two great-great-grandchildren Kaebri and Khadir Porter. Also surviving her are a host of special relatives, Esther and Tina Shirley, Barbara Herron, Alonzo and Joe Webb, Nellie Buford and Blanche Benedict, and her beloved primary caregiver, Dorothy Wood.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 611 South Lewis Street, Glasgow, KY 42141. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 3rd at A. F. Crow Funeral Home. A private interment will be at the Oddfellow Cemetery.