Willie Clifton Bow

on 07/08/2018 |

Willie Clifton Bow, 74, of Tompkinsville passed away Saturday at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Clifton was a God called minister and a founding member of Cumberland Missionary Baptist Church of Tompkinsville, KY.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Hagan Bow; children, Melissa A. Freed, Tony D. Burton, and Jamie Burton; 10 grandchildren, P.J., Jessica, Toby, Mckayla Burton, Annie Jones, Shelby, Tiffany, Justin, Erica Burton and Keaton Emberton; siblings, Eva Pearl Headrick, Bobby Wayne Bow and Lola May Bow; several nieces and nephews also survive.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie F. Bow and Clara Lee (Grimley) Bow, children, David Hollis Burton and Willie J. Bow; and siblings, Benton Bow and Ozina Lee Bow.

Funeral services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home on Monday, July 9, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.
Burial to follow at Yokley Cemetery.
Visitation is Sunday 3-8 P.M. and Monday 6-10 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

