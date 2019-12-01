Logo


WILLIE E. ‘BILLIE’ ADAMS

on 01/12/2019 |

William E. “Billie” Adams, a retired Hart County dairy and beef cattle farm-owner and resident of Elizabethtown for the past ten years, died Saturday  at the Helmwood Healthcare Center, after a short illness. Billie was a lifelong member of Cosby United Methodist Church, a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean conflict; a member of Rio Verde #698 Masonic Lodge and Master Mason for over 50 years and a member of the Hart County Cattlemen’s Association. He was a graduate of Horse Cave High School class of ‘47.  He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Grubbs Adams, son, Darrell Adams, and daughter, Joni  Melloan, all of Elizabethtown; and son, Gerald Adams, of  Alabama. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Two sisters and one sister-in-law, Betsy Deaton and Patsy Humphrey, and Christine Adams; and a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services for Billie Adams will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave, with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, at 4 p.m. CST

Memorial Contributions may take the form of gifts to either the American Cancer Society or to Gideons International.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com

