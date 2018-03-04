Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILLIE EVELYN STEPHENS SHORT

on 04/03/2018 |

Willie Evelyn (Stephens) Short, 75, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, April 2nd, at her home.  Evelyn was born on November 29, 1942, a daughter of the late Eula Christine (Davis) Barlow and Willie Ray Stephens. She was a member of Germany Church of Christ. She worked as a Paramedic and LPN at War Memorial Hospital.
She was united in marriage to Bill Short, who preceded her in death on January 16, 2016.

Evelyn is survived by a son, Randy Short, granddaughter, Mary Jo, and husband Joshua Spurlock; great grandchild, Ethan Cooper Spurlock; and brother, David Baskett, all of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Short; daughter, Angela Curtis, grandson, Anthony Curtis, and brother, Tommy Baskett.
Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 12:00 noon on Thursday, April 5th, 2018.

Visitation is Wednesday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-12:00 Noon. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Bailey Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILLIE EVELYN STEPHENS SHORT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Faye and Don Price (50th Anniversary)

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
9:12 AM CDT on April 03, 2018
Expires:
9:00 PM CDT on April 03, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
77°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 04/03 80%
High 77° / Low 35°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 04/04 0%
High 50° / Low 29°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 04/05 10%
High 59° / Low 46°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Tue 03

Spring Break Camp at the YMCA

April 2 @ 8:00 AM - April 6 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 07

ARC of Barren County Fundraiser at Ralphies

April 7 @ 10:00 AM - 11:30 PM
Sat 07

ARC of Barren County Fundraiser at Ralphies

April 7 @ 10:00 AM
Sat 07

Allen Masonic Lodge Chili Supper

April 7 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sat 07

Sneed Family at Garrett’s Creek Baptist

April 7 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sun 08

The Sneed Family at Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church

April 8 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun 08

The Sneed Family will sing at Coral Hill Baptist Church

April 8 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 09

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

April 9 @ 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.