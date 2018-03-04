on 04/03/2018 |

Willie Evelyn (Stephens) Short, 75, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, April 2nd, at her home. Evelyn was born on November 29, 1942, a daughter of the late Eula Christine (Davis) Barlow and Willie Ray Stephens. She was a member of Germany Church of Christ. She worked as a Paramedic and LPN at War Memorial Hospital.

She was united in marriage to Bill Short, who preceded her in death on January 16, 2016.

Evelyn is survived by a son, Randy Short, granddaughter, Mary Jo, and husband Joshua Spurlock; great grandchild, Ethan Cooper Spurlock; and brother, David Baskett, all of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Short; daughter, Angela Curtis, grandson, Anthony Curtis, and brother, Tommy Baskett.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 12:00 noon on Thursday, April 5th, 2018.

Visitation is Wednesday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-12:00 Noon. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Bailey Cemetery.