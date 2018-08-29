Logo


WILLIE HAROLD JONES

on 08/29/2018 |

Willie Harold Jones, 83, of Gamaliel, KY passed away Tuesday, August 28th,at the Monroe County Medical Center. Harold was born in Monroe County, KY on October 24, 1934, a son of the late Orphy (Biggerstaff) and Garrett Jones. He worked as a machine operator at a Battery Manufacturing Company.

Harold is survived by his wife, Maggie Deckard Green Jones, two sons Keneth Jones, and wife, Kathleen, of Fountain, CO; Michael Green, of Tompkinsville, KY; three daughters, Anna Mae Brown, of Gamaliel, KY; Fannie Mae Turner, of Gamaliel, KY; Mary Green Kearney, of Simpsonville, KY; 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren. Harold is also survived by a sister, Opal Jones Wooten, of Edinburg, IN.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Clara Beers Jones; daughter, Deborah Booker; brothers, Stanley, Dewey, and Waymon Jones; and sisters, Irene Walker, Ruby Walker, Arlene Walden, Doris Walker.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 31st, 2018 at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Visitation is Thursday 5-8 P.M. and Friday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Entombment is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn Mausoleum.

