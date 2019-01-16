on 01/16/2019 |

Mr. Willie Joseph “Joe” Cary passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky having attained the age of 72 years and 6 months. He was born in the Arat Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Monday, July 15, 1946, the son of Willie “W.W.” and Mollie (Philpott) Cary. He was of the Church of Christ faith, a Graduate of Cumberland County High School, class of 1964, graduated from O.M.C. school, was a commercial fisherman, ranked a commercial Captain with the Coast Guard.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Charles) Cary whom he wed January 1, 1969, and who passed on December 16, 1994, his brother, Wendell Cary and sister, Greta Lee Brown. He is survived by his Daughter, Sonya Jo (and Steve) Melton of Hazard, Kentucky, son, Brent Charles Cary of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Grandchildren, Victoria Ruanto and Graci Melton, Sister-in-law, Becky Cary of Burkesville, Kentucky, Nephews, Phillip (and Karen) Lee, Tony (and Faith) Cary, Great-Niece, Sloane Lee, Great-Nephews, Bryant Cary and Miles Cary.

The Funeral will be conducted on Friday, January 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Burris officiating. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 17, 2019, until the funeral hour on Friday. The family would appreciate contributions in his memory to the Center for Courageous Kids organization, 1501 Burnley Rd., Scottsville, Kentucky 42164. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.