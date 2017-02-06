Willie Maude Nunnally 101 of Bowling Green and formerly of Glasgow died Monday, February 06, 2017 at Hospice House of Southern KY in Bowling Green. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Otha and Dollie Spencer Polson and wife of the late Lemore Samuel Nunnally. She was a member of South Green St. Church of Christ.

She is survived by her daughter Jolene Rush and husband Butch of Bowling Green; 4 grandchildren Jennifer Simms, Todd Nunnally, Alicia Longust and Brad Nunnally and a daughter-in-law Joyce Botts Nunnally of Paducah. In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by a son Marney Nunnally; 2 brothers Albert and Owen Polson and 6 sisters Jean Nunnally, Ollie Perkin, Florene Johnson, Thelma Brock, Gola Emberton and Dolois Richardson.

A family graveside service will be 2:30 PM Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1pm until 2pm at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.