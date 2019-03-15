Logo


WILLIE ROSCOE FINLEY

on 03/15/2019 |
Mr. Willie Roscoe Finley of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 91 years, 3 months, and 4 days. He was born in Akron, Ohio on Saturday, December 10, 1927, the son of William Porter and Minnie Edith (Copeland) Finley. He attended Arlington Avenue Southern Baptist Church, was a U. S. Army Veteran and an Oil Well Driller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Finley, brother, Jack Finley, and sisters, Nada Hoots and Delta Sells.

He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Slaughter of Burkesville, Kentucky, son, Daryl (Connie) Finley of Burkesville, Kentucky, sister, Geneva Pierce of Indianapolis, Indiana, grandchildren, Tammy (Robbie) Wright, Jenny (Brian) Moffitt, Dustin (Stevie) Finley, Amber Finley, Heather (Brett) Reliford, eleven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

he Funeral Service will be conducted on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 12:00 Noon in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial will be in the Bow School House Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, until the funeral hour on Sunday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

