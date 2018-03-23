Logo


WILLIE ROY BROOKS

on 03/23/2018 |

Willie Roy Brooks, age 66 of Park City, KY departed this life on Friday, March 23, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.  The Edmonson County native was born on January 23, 1952 to the late Carlton Brooks and Cora Alice VanMeter Brooks.  He was married to his devoted wife, Donna Wilkerson Brooks, who survives. 

Willie retired as the transportation supervisor for Mammoth Cave National Park, and was a member of Cedar Hill United Baptist Church. 

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— one daughter, Jessica Simpson (Devin) of Sunny Point; one son, Kent Brooks (Shaina) of Park City; three granddaughters, Makayla Brooke Simpson, Adelynn Mae Simpson and Ruby Elora Alice Simpson; two brothers, Ray Brooks of Louisville and Reed Brooks of Brownsville and three sisters, Sylvia Stinnet of Leitchfield, Nellie Wright (Butch) of Brownsville and Deborah Reynolds (Dennis) of Glasgow.  He was preceded in death by three sisters and seven brothers. 

Interment will be in Lambert Cemetery.

VISITATION

3   – 8 pm, Saturday, March 24, 2018

9 am – 2 pm, Sunday, March 25, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, March 25, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

