on 01/23/2019 |

Willie Victor Hogan, age 82, of Bowling Green, KY departed this life on Monday, January 21, 2019. The Edmonson County native was born on August 3, 1936 to the late W.E. and Audie Browning Hogan. He was married to his devoted wife and helpmate, Lois Renfro Hogan, who survives.

Mr. Hogan served in the U.S. Army Korean War, and retired from D.J. Construction as a contractor. He was a faithful member and deacon of Beaver Dam Chapel United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one son, Faron Hogan (Donna) of Bowling Green; two grandchildren, Zachary Hogan and Dalton Hogan and one sister, Nancy Hogan of Bardstown. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Bro. Freeman, Bro. Almon, Bro. Roy and Jethro Hogan, and four sisters, Silver Lindsey, Tina Mae Newkirk, Christine Vincent and Cloteen Roof.

Interment will be in Hawkins Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to: Hawkins Cemetery Fund, c/o Timmy Davis, 419 Roy Davis Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

VISITATION

2:00 – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 23, 2019

9 – 11 AM, Thursday, January 24, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Thursday, January 24, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel