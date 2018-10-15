on 10/15/2018 |

Willis Reid Berry, 98, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at his residence. He was a son of the late Willis and Myrtie Carver Berry. He was a member and deacon of Pleasant Point Baptist Church.

He is survived by three sons: Charles (Charlotte) Berry, Kenneth (Linda) Berry and Mike (Pam) Berry; one daughter: Runell (Terry) Houchen; eleven grandchildren: Don (Lessa) Houchen, Karen (Steve) Dickerson, Jana (Ricky) Colter, Tambra (Ken) Cambron, Micah (Michael) Scobee, Wes (Elisa) Berry, Jayson Berry, Lindsey Berry, Amanda (Joey) Rice, Drew Berry and Nicholas (Hannah) Berry; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 80 years: Gladys Pedigo Berry; four brothers: Maxwell, Milton, Mitchell and Eldon; one sister: Wilma Riedinger.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial donations to the Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church in care of Tommy Proffitt, 10700 Scottsville Road, Lucas, KY 42156.