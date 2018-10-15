Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WILLIS REID BERRY

on 10/15/2018 |

Willis Reid Berry, 98, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at his residence. He was a son of the late Willis and Myrtie Carver Berry. He was a member and deacon of Pleasant Point Baptist Church.

He is survived by three sons: Charles (Charlotte) Berry, Kenneth (Linda) Berry and Mike (Pam) Berry; one daughter: Runell (Terry) Houchen; eleven grandchildren: Don (Lessa) Houchen, Karen (Steve) Dickerson, Jana (Ricky) Colter, Tambra (Ken) Cambron, Micah (Michael) Scobee, Wes (Elisa) Berry, Jayson Berry, Lindsey Berry, Amanda (Joey) Rice, Drew Berry and Nicholas (Hannah) Berry; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 80 years: Gladys Pedigo Berry; four brothers: Maxwell, Milton, Mitchell and Eldon; one sister: Wilma Riedinger.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial donations to the Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church in care of Tommy Proffitt, 10700 Scottsville Road, Lucas, KY 42156.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WILLIS REID BERRY”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

JOE GREEN, JR

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
64°
Rain
Rain
Monday 10/15 100%
High 62° / Low 41°
Rain
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 10/16 10%
High 58° / Low 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 10/17 0%
High 63° / Low 35°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.