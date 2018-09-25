Logo


WILMA DOYLE LOGSDON DAVIS

on 09/25/2018 |

Wilma Doyle Logsdon Davis, age 79, of Louisville departed this life on Monday, September 24, 2018 at Baptist Health Hospital.  The Barren County native was born on January 30, 1939 to the late Clarence Doyle and Evy Bellamy Beckner.  She was married to Narvil “Doc” Davis, who survives. 

Wilma retired from Jefferson County Board of Education as an accountant. She was saved at the age of thirteen at Cedar Springs United Baptist Church,  where she remained a member until her death.  

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory– three sons, Darrell Logsdon (Rhonda) of Louisville, Kerry Logsdon (Diane) of Lebanon Junction, and David Logsdon (Amanda) of Bowling Green; one granddaughter, Melissa Logsdon-Young (Troy); two stepsons; Rondall Davis and Bill Davis; one step grandson, Ronnie Davis, Jr.; two step great grandchildren, Dakota Davis and Jasmine Davis; two sisters, Pearl Barbee of Brownsville and Joyce Jordan of Brownsville and several nieces and nephews.  

Interment will be in Lambert Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 –  8 pm CST, Wednesday, September 26, 2018

9 am – 12:30 pm CST, Thursday, September 27, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL  SERVICE

1 pm CST, Thursday, September 27, 2018

Cedar Springs United Baptist Church

