WILLODEAN GERALDS

on 10/05/2017 |

Willodean Geralds, 85, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, October 4th, at her home. Willodean was born in Monroe County, KY on February 7, 1932, a daughter of the late Norma Wilma (Dodson) and Bert Edward Hestand.

She was a member of Mt. Gilead Church of Christ. She was retired from Key Work Clothes. She was married to Fay Geralds, who precedes her in death.

Other than her husbands and parents, she is preceded in death by a grandson, Shane Blythe, and all of her siblings, Mildred Spear, Kenneth Hestand, H.C. Hestand, James Hestand and George Hestand.

Willodean is survived by two daughters, Brenda Short, and husband, Jerry, and Barbara Geralds, both of Tompkinsville, KY. Two grandchildren, Shannon Hall, and Shawn Massingille, and wife, Cara; three great grandchildren, Tyler Hall, Ben and Ella Massingille.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 8th, 2017. Visitation is Saturday 4:30-8:00 P.M. and Sunday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

